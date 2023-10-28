[WATCH] Dominik Mysterio frustrated over one thing during WWE live event

The current NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio was seen visibly upset during a WWE live event when Roman Reigns' cousin received huge applause from the crowd.

The company is currently on a Europe tour as the RAW roster took a pitstop in Hamburg, Germany, for a house show on Friday, October 27.

The member of Judgment Day defended his NXT North American Championship against Sami Zayn. However, the match was called off due to the involvement of JD McDonagh.

Jey Uso then appeared to the aid of Zayn, setting up a tag team match. After beating Dirty Dom and McDonagh, Jey and Sami enacted the Main Event Jey's trademark hand wave celebration.

The celebration of the former Bloodline members did not sit well with Dom Dom as he angrily asserted that:

"Nah nah I am the one that matters, I am the champion."

The main reason behind Jey Uso and Sami Zayn getting on young Mysterio's nerves is the fact that the wrestling world continues to give him massive heat every time he appears.

So much so that whenever the NXT North American Champion tries to cut a promo in the ring, fans drown him out with boos, and nobody can hear a word he says.

Dominik Mysterio pokes fun at his current WWE rival

The Judgment Day member is set to defend his title on next week's NXT against Nathan Frazer.

The two men were involved in a backstage altercation on an episode of Monday Night RAW. The following night on NXT, Frazer and Dirty Dom got into a brawl that started in the back and continued in the ring.

Taking to Twitter, Dominik Mysterio took a dig at Nathan Frazer, attaching a GIF to his tweet.

"Megamind lookin a** Nathanial Frazer," he wrote.

Only time will tell if the Judgment Day member will retain his NXT North American Championship on Night Two of Halloween Havoc.

