WWE live event results: Roman Reigns' former rival celebrates with Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes wins despite injury, 5 title matches (Hamburg, 10/27)

WWE's ongoing tour of Europe continued as the RAW roster stopped over in Hamburg, Germany, for a house show on Friday, October 27th. The event was stacked with five title matches and featured top stars from the red brand in action.

The event kicked off with Dominik Mysterio defending his NXT North American Championship against Sami Zayn. However, the match ended in DQ after an interference from JD McDonagh.

Jey Uso then came out to make the save for Zayn, leading to a tag team match. After Jey and Sami got a win over Dirty Dom and McDonagh, they both did the younger Uce's iconic hand wave celebration.

Elsewhere on the card, Rhea Ripley defeated Raquel Rodriguez to retain the Women's World Championship. Other members of The Judgment Day also found success as Finn Balor and Damian Priest retained their tag team titles against Kofi Kingston and Damian Priest.

Also in action were Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. The Imperium duo defeated Chad Gable and Otis in a tag team match, while their leader Gunther secured a victory over Bronson Reed.

Cody Rhodes was also present in Hamburg despite suffering an injury at the hands of The Judgment Day on RAW. The American Nightmare fought The Miz with a cast in his ankle. However, he was still able to come out on top.

The event was headlined by Seth Rollins, who faced Shinsuke Nakamura in a Street Fight. The Visionary was once again able to get the better of the King of Strong Style and ended the evening with the crown singing his song.

Complete WWE live event results

Here are the complete WWE live event results from Cologne, Germany, courtesy of Locksresults.com:

NXT North American Title Match – Sami Zayn defeated Dominik Mysterio (c) via DQ

Sami Zayn defeated Dominik Mysterio (c) via DQ Sami Zayn & Jey Uso defeated Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh

Women’s World Title Match – Rhea Ripley (c) def. Raquel Rodriguez

Rhea Ripley (c) def. Raquel Rodriguez Intercontinental Title Match – Gunther (c) def. Bronson Reed

Gunther (c) def. Bronson Reed Cody Rhodes defeated The Miz

Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci defeated Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match – The Judgement Day (Damian Priest and Finn Balor) (c) retain over The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods)

The Judgement Day (Damian Priest and Finn Balor) (c) retain over The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) World Heavyweight Title – Seth Rollins defeated Shinsuke Nakamura

