[WATCH] Dominik Mysterio loses his cool after interviewer calls Rhea Ripley "delicious"

Dominik Mysterio threw his glass of water during an interview in Puerto Rico after the show's host commented on Rhea Ripley's beauty.

Judgment Day is expected to play a massive role at the upcoming WWE premium live event. Members of the faction have been on an interview spree in the leadup to the event, and the Spanish-speaking stars, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio appeared on MoluscoTV.

Molusco is a popular Puerto Rican digital content creator who has over 400k followers on Twitter and 2+ million subscribers on his YouTube channel. Dominik sat down for a lengthy interview ahead of Backlash, and they spoke about various topics regarding the WWE star's career that's been on an upward trajectory of late.

The final moments of the interview, however, got pretty chaotic as Molusco questioned Dominik about his on-screen relationship with Rhea Ripley. He even questioned why the star called her "Mami."

The interviewer admitted that he'd seen Ripley's Instagram and found her to be a very attractive woman. He even referred to her as 'rica,' which means "delicious" in Spanish, and Dominik Mysterio took offense to the comment.

Mysterio dared Molusco to repeat the word, and when he fearlessly obliged, the 26-year-old superstar stormed off the set but not before throwing his cup of water at the host's face. It should be noted that the heated confrontation clearly looked pre-planned and scripted, but the way it came off looked quite real, thanks to Molusco's genuine expressions.

You can check out the moment during the final few minutes of the interview, starting at 44:30, in the video below:

Dominik Mysterio consistently proves why he is one of the hottest heels in WWE

Rey Mysterio's son has been a revelation as a bad guy ever since joining The Judgment Day. Dominik inarguably gets the loudest boos whenever he steps into the ring for a WWE segment, which has been the case in recent weeks on RAW and SmackDown.

Dom lost to his father at WrestleMania 39 but has not given up his momentum as a heel, which continues to grow with each passing day.

He was again in fine form on the final SmackDown episode before Backlash, as he was involved in an epic moment with the fans after the show went off the air. Dominik Mysterio is getting a lot of heat from the WWE Universe, and, unsurprisingly, company officials are also thrilled with how he's grown as a performer over the past year.

Dominik is expected to face Rey Mysterio again eventually, and a former WWE star is willing to return after 12 years to help the young talent in the feud against his dad. Would you like to see this veteran come back to help Dominik?

