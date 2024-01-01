Watch: Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley share wholesome moment at recent WWE show

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio shared a wholesome moment at a recent WWE live event.

The Judgment Day has become the most powerful heel faction on WWE RAW. Rhea Ripley entered the Women's Royal Rumble match at number one in January, went the distance, and punched her ticket to WrestleMania 39. The Eradicator defeated Charlotte Flair to become champion and has been dominant ever since.

Dominik Mysterio recently dropped the NXT North American Championship to Dragon Lee at NXT Deadline but has turned into one of the most popular stars in the company. The WWE Universe loves to boo the 26-year-old whenever he tries to speak. Dominik was chosen to wrestle CM Punk in his first match back with the company at Madison Square Garden earlier this week.

A wrestling fan has shared a video from the event at Madison Square Garden and caught a wholesome moment between Ripley and Mysterio. The two Judgment Day members can be seen blowing a kiss to each other in the video below.

WWE RAW star Rhea Ripley reveals her favorite thing about Dominik Mysterio

Rhea Ripley has shared what she likes the most about Dominik Mysterio.

During a Q&A session conducted by Sportskeeda Wrestling, a fan asked the Women's World Champion to reveal her favorite thing about her stablemate. Ripley noted that Mysterio has always had her back and has been supportive of her throughout her career.

"My favorite thing about Dom Dom? Man, what is there not to love about Dom Dom? My favorite thing is just how supportive he truly is to me. We have come a long way in our little relationship, and he's always had my back," said Rhea Ripley. [0:45 - 1:00]

R-Truth has been trying to get in The Judgment Day faction since his return from injury at Survivor Series last month. It will be interesting to see if the veteran is ever accepted by the heel faction in the months ahead on RAW.

Who would you like to see challenge Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WWE WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.

