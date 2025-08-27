Watch: Dominik Mysterio does the unthinkable; breaks character in rare moment

It's no secret that Dominik Mysterio is one of WWE's most despicable heels today, who generates boos from fans from his mere presence in any arena around the world. However, the Intercontinental Champion is not immune to breaking character once in a while, and the same went down at a recent Live Event in Manchester.Dominik teamed up with his Judgment Day stablemates and World Tag Team Champions JD McDonagh and Finn Balor to take on CM Punk, PENTA, and Sami Zayn at the show. The clash ended with the babyface trio coming on top despite outside interference almost turning the tide in favor of Judgment Day.A clip of Dominik Mysterio from the match is now doing the rounds on the internet, where he could be spotted breaking character and laughing after fans in the arena began a hilarious chant about JD McDonagh.Check it out below:Vince Russo is not happy about Dominik Mysterio's current run on WWE RAWOn the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that he was tired of watching Dominik Mysterio's backstage segments with El Grande Americano not resulting in anything concrete.Russo stated that WWE was repeatedly booking the same angle on the Monday night show without adding anything meaningful to it.&quot;We head backstage, and El Grande Americano and Dominik. Bro, we've seen that four times. We've seen that exact same vignette four times. They should just tape one and keep replaying it. Four times in a row we've seen that same thing. They catch them talking, I got this, I got this. Everything's cool.&quot;Finn Balor has been expressing his reservations about Dominik trying to recruit too many people into The Judgment Day. WWE seems to be taking a slow-burn approach to the storyline, and it'll be interesting when Balor and Dom's differences finally come to a boil, with one of them potentially leaving the stable altogether.