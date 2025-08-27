Watch: Dominik Mysterio does the unthinkable; breaks character in rare moment

  • home icon
By Arpit Shrivastava
Published Aug 27, 2025 04:05 GMT
(Image credits - WWE's official website)

It's no secret that Dominik Mysterio is one of WWE's most despicable heels today, who generates boos from fans from his mere presence in any arena around the world. However, the Intercontinental Champion is not immune to breaking character once in a while, and the same went down at a recent Live Event in Manchester.

Dominik teamed up with his Judgment Day stablemates and World Tag Team Champions JD McDonagh and Finn Balor to take on CM Punk, PENTA, and Sami Zayn at the show. The clash ended with the babyface trio coming on top despite outside interference almost turning the tide in favor of Judgment Day.

A clip of Dominik Mysterio from the match is now doing the rounds on the internet, where he could be spotted breaking character and laughing after fans in the arena began a hilarious chant about JD McDonagh.

Check it out below:

Vince Russo is not happy about Dominik Mysterio's current run on WWE RAW

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that he was tired of watching Dominik Mysterio's backstage segments with El Grande Americano not resulting in anything concrete.

Russo stated that WWE was repeatedly booking the same angle on the Monday night show without adding anything meaningful to it.

"We head backstage, and El Grande Americano and Dominik. Bro, we've seen that four times. We've seen that exact same vignette four times. They should just tape one and keep replaying it. Four times in a row we've seen that same thing. They catch them talking, I got this, I got this. Everything's cool."

Finn Balor has been expressing his reservations about Dominik trying to recruit too many people into The Judgment Day. WWE seems to be taking a slow-burn approach to the storyline, and it'll be interesting when Balor and Dom's differences finally come to a boil, with one of them potentially leaving the stable altogether.

Arpit Shrivastava

Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.

During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.

Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.

Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket.

Edited by Harish Raj S
