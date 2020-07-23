[WATCH]Drew McIntyre cuts a hilarious promo as Cold Cecil on R-Truth Game Show

The R-Truth Game Show's first episode aired last week with Alexa Bliss and Sheamus as guests. On the second episode, we saw Natalya and Drew McIntyre try their best at reaching the number one spot on the leader board.

Natalya was the first one on the show and cruised through the quiz round but was a little slow when it came to the scavenger hunt. The WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre didn't do as well as Natalya but gave us a few backstage stories and cut a hilarious promo as Cold Cecil.

Drew McIntyre on The R-Truth Game Show

During the R-Truth Game Show, Truth introduced a new segment called Mad Ribs. The segment was based on the popular game, Mad Libs. The aim was to create a new character and later have Drew McIntyre cut a promo as the character.

After getting the necessary words from Drew McIntyre, R-Truth told The Scottish Psychopath to cut a promo as Cold Cecil, who was from Parts Unknown. The situation was that Cold Cecil would be taking part in a Tables Match for the GYM Championship against R-Truth at the upcoming Hot Boom PPV. The host of The R-Truth Game Show added that Cold Cecil's finisher was the Esophagus Iron.

Drew McIntyre went into character almost instantly and cut a hilarious promo. The segment can be seen below.

The R-Truth Game Show is rib-tickling show that you wouldn't want to miss. R-Truth has proven time and again that he is a creative genius with impeccable comic timing. The show is fun, short and will leave you in splits.

Drew McIntyre is coming off a massive victory from WWE Extreme Rules. The Scottish Psychopath successfully defended his WWE Championship against Dolph Ziggler at the show even with the odds stacked against him.

On next week's episode of WWE RAW, Drew McIntyre is scheduled to defend his WWE Title against The Showoff in a rematch. This time, McIntyre has the upper hand as he has the liberty of choosing the stipulation for the match.

It has been reported that a major WWE SummerSlam confrontation will take place on WWE RAW.