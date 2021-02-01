Watch: Drew McIntyre defeats Goldberg in a hard-hitting match at WWE Royal Rumble

WWE Royal Rumble kicked-off with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defending his title against WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg. In what was a hard-hitting, typical Goldberg-style match, it almost seemed as if the Hall of Famer will walk out as the new WWE Champion. However, Drew McIntyre held his nerves and pinned Goldberg after hitting the Claymore to retain his title.

Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg at WWE Royal Rumble 2021

Even before the bell rang, Drew McIntyre performed a spear on Goldberg and the action went outside the ring where Goldberg put McIntyre through a barricade. The match finally started with McIntyre back in the ring who hit Goldberg with the Claymore only for him to kick-out, much to the shock of the WWE Champion.

Recovering from that, Goldberg went on to deliver multiple spears and hit Drew McIntyre with the Jackhammer, the finisher with which he put down 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt last year. Drew McIntyre kicked-out of the Jackhammer and delivered a Claymore kick to Goldberg to finally pin him and retain his title after a hard-hitting quick match.

After the match, Goldberg came up to Drew McIntyre and the two had a massive moment of respect. The Hall of Famer hugged the WWE Champion and raised his hands before leaving the ring.

The men's Royal Rumble match is set to main event the pay-per-view and the opponent for Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 37 could be revealed tonight.