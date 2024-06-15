Watch: Drew McIntyre flashes WWE rival at SmackDown

WWE is currently in Drew McIntyre's home country of Scotland. The star is making the most of the opportunity and even had a fun moment with his opponent Sheamus after SmackDown went off the air.

The Scottish Psychopath is set to challenge Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship on Saturday at WWE's Clash at the Castle in Scotland. McIntyre did not appear during the SmackDown broadcast in Glasgow, but he came out to a massive pop for the post-show dark main event. The RAW Superstar proceeded to defeat Sheamus in a back-and-forth brawl and also shared a message for those in attendance.

The match between The Celtic Warrior and The Scottish Warrior included several comedy spots. The in-ring humor began before the match as McIntyre took a few minutes to show up for his entrance. Sheamus waited in the ring, sitting on a top turnbuckle, and then tapped his imaginary wristwatch when Drew finally came out.

Trending

The Irish star quickly exited the ring via steps as The Chosen One climbed the turnbuckles to pose. As the two barked at each other, McIntyre used his kilt to flash his longtime rival and real-life friend as the crowd roared in laughter. McIntyre would continue this trend and trade taunts with the Dublin native.

Check out the clip below:

Expand Tweet

McIntyre made multiple appearances for WWE on Friday while also dealing with a family situation. He spoke to fans at the Clash at the Castle Kickoff event and announced that his wife was undergoing emergency surgery.

WWE Clash at the Castle updated line-up

World Wrestling Entertainment will present the Clash at the PLE tomorrow from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.

WWE has five matches set for Clash at the Castle coming out of the go-home SmackDown, and it was confirmed that the World Heavyweight Championship will be defended in the main event of the night. The current line-up is as follows:

Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable

Triple Threat: Women's Tag Team Champions Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair vs. Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre vs. Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark

Women's Tag Team Champions Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair vs. Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre vs. Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark I Quit Match: Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles Women's Champion Bayley vs. Piper Niven

World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre (The Judgment Day banned from ringside)

WWE has McIntyre challenging for gold in the main event as he is the local star. It will be interesting to see if hometown hero Piper Niven will dethrone Bayley for the Women's Championship in the other major match of the night.