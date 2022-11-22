Watch: Drew McIntyre learns new skills outside of WWE

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre recently learned some new skills at a music store in Nashville.

The Scottish Warrior recently aligned himself with The Brawling Brutes and Kevin Owens at Survivor Series WarGames. They will battle The Bloodline in a WarGames match at the premium live event on November 26. McIntyre, who was in a feud with Sheamus not too long ago, has joined hands with The Celtic Warrior to destroy Roman Reigns and his stable.

However, ahead of his Survivor Series battle, the former WWE Champion took some time out to learn a few new skills.

McIntyre went to Fanny's music store in a new video sponsored by Cricket Wireless. During the video, The Scottish Warrior wanted to learn how to play the ukulele because that is something he can bring with him on the road.

"If you learn how to play on a ukelele, maybe that is something I can take on the road. The problem I have is, I'm constantly on the road. If you will teach me a thing or two, I will stick to it. [03:39 - 03:49]

Drew McIntyre believes Tyson Fury is ready to join to WWE

The Scottish Warrior battled Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle but emerged unsuccessful. Tyson Fury joined 60,000 fans at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, for the event.

During the bout, Fury got himself involved in the action as well. The two-time WBC World Heavyweight Champion punched Austin Theory in the face to spoil his attempt at cashing in his Money in the Bank contract. His involvement sparked rumors that Fury could be making his way to World Wrestling Entertainment in the near future.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Drew McIntyre said that Tyson Fury will be a great fit for the company once his boxing career is over.

"You've gotta sometimes swallow your pride and make sure the fans are happy. But Tyson [Fury] gets it, he's an entertainer, he's top of his field, and when he chooses to hang up the boxing gloves, he's very much custom fit for WWE." [4:13 – 4:38]

Drew McIntyre is a two-time world champion but has yet to hold the title in front of fans, as both of his reigns occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic. Time will tell when The Scottish Warrior will get to have his moment in front of wrestling fans.

