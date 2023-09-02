[WATCH] Drew McIntyre waves goodbye to 32-year-old female WWE star

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre bid goodbye to a female star in a hilarious visual after SmackDown went off the air.

After tonight's edition of SmackDown ended, McIntyre took on Karrion Kross in a singles match. During the bout's final moments, Scarlett interfered and paid heavily for her actions.

The official wasn't thrilled with the interference and ordered her to leave the ringside area immediately.

An irate Scarlett headed to the back while Drew McIntyre waved her goodbye in an amusing visual. Moments later, McIntyre defeated Kross to send the fans home happy.

Drew McIntyre is all set to travel to India for Superstar Spectacle

On September 8, 2023, WWE will present Superstar Spectacle from Hyderabad, India. The event will feature WWE's top stars, including The Scottish Warrior.

Last year, McIntyre promised Indian fans he'd talk to WWE about hosting a live event there.

Here's what he told Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta:

"Thank you [Indian fans] for being such a supporter of Drew McIntyre, for rallying behind me for so many years because you've believed in me, I believe in you all, and I'm gonna make you a promise right now, I'm not just here physically to enjoy India, I'm here to start harassing people. I'm gonna start harassing people in WWE because you all deserve a live show."

McIntyre seemingly kept his promise and will participate in the Superstar Spectacle event on September 8. McIntyre boasts a massive fan following in India, and his fans would love to see him in action at the event.

