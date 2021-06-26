Watch: Edge attacks top champion as he makes his WWE return

WWE Hall of Famer Edge is back and he has made his intentions clear. This was the Rated-R Superstar's first appearance since WrestleMania 37.

This week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown saw Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman come to the ring to address the fans. Heyman claimed that The Tribal Chief has "wiped out" the division, naming all the stars that Roman Reigns has defeated in the last year.

Heyman then teased a major announcement, but before the Universal Champion could say anything, Edge's music started playing. The Rated-R Superstar went on to attack Roman Reigns and even tried to deliver a con-chair-to on him before Jimmy Uso made the save.

The former tag team champion felt the wrath of Edge as he was speared through the barricades.

SmackDown closed with the Rated-R Superstar calling out Roman Reigns. This could lead to a match between the two at WWE Money in the Bank 2021.

Earlier this year, Edge won the men's Royal Rumble match. He went on to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37. Later, Daniel Bryan was also added to the match, making it a triple threat.

In the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 37, Roman Reigns defeated both Edge and Daniel Bryan to retain his title.

WWE's rumored plans for Edge at SummerSlam 2021

Earlier this month, it was reported by WrestleVotes that WWE is planning a match between Edge and Seth Rollins for this year's SummerSlam.

Edge and Rollins have an interesting past and fans would definitely love to see a feud between the two.

"Along w/ Roman Reigns vs John Cena for SummerSlam, WWE is planning on stacking the SmackDown side with another major matchup," WrestleVotes writes. "Source says idea as of now is for a Seth Rollins vs Edge first time ever match."

Along w/ Roman Reigns vs John Cena for SummerSlam, WWE is planning on stacking the SmackDown side with another major matchup. Source says idea as of now is for a Seth Rollins vs Edge first time ever match. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) June 21, 2021

From the looks of it, at WWE Money in the Bank 2021, we could see Edge challenging Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

With MITB being WWE's first pay-per-view on their return to touring with live fans, Roman Reigns vs. Edge seems like a fitting match.

