WATCH: Edge silences Paul Heyman with an epic response

WWE Superstar Edge appeared as one of the guests on the final edition of Talking Smack before WrestleMania 37. During the show, he once again crossed paths with Paul Heyman before his triple threat Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan.

Heyman, who also works as Roman Reigns' advocate and advisor on SmackDown, took it upon himself to warn Edge ahead of the title match. He said that while he respects the Rated-R Superstar's dedication, the punishment he will receive at WrestleMania won't be worth the in-ring glory he is trying to reclaim.

This didn't sit well with Edge, who hit back at Heyman with a warning of his own. He reminded Roman Reigns' advocate about his brutal history in WWE. Edge recalled the time when he fought against horrible odds.

"Paul, I once crawled over to make a cover in a match while my arm was turning grey and smoking and bubbling from second-degree burns. I fought with barbed wire punctures in my stomach, and thumbtacks lodged into every part of my body after diving face-first into a flaming table. I did that just to mark my territory and to show that I belong in the main event of WrestleMania."

Edge further urged Paul Heyman to imagine the horror he would unleash inside the ring now that he is finally in WrestleMania's main event. He claimed he was not "normal" and promised to walk out of the pay-per-view with the Universal Championship.

"I did all of that just to show that I deserve to be there, so what do you think I will do, and what depths do you think I will find when I am in the main event of WrestleMania. So, thank you for the warning, Paul. I appreciate it. But you know what I am capable of because I see it in your eyes, I can smell it coming off of you, and I can feel it coming out of your pores. I am not normal, Paul, and you know that. So, I will see you tomorrow, and I will see your 'Tribal Chief' and I will see Daniel Bryan. And, I will take back what is mine."

Edge resents the fact that everyone is talking about Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan's backstory heading into WrestleMania. On the other hand, he has to remind everyone about his impossible comeback time and again.

Edge feels he isn't getting the respect he deserves for finding his way back into the WWE ring after a career-ending injury.

Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania

Edge won the 2021 Royal Rumble and earned a title match at WrestleMania. He decided to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship to set up the dream Spear vs. Spear match. However, a resilient Daniel Bryan also found his way into the title bout.

Edge was less than thrilled to share his title opportunity with Bryan, which ultimately prompted his heel turn before WrestleMania. Now Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan, and Edge are gearing up for a brutal match, and the Rated-R Superstar is determined to steal the show by winning the Universal Championship.