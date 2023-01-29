[WATCH] "F*** you Roman" - WWE fans hijack brutal Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn segment at Royal Rumble

WWE Universe did not hold back during an unforgettable Royal Rumble segment featuring Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

The two, alongside other Bloodline members and Kevin Owens, have delivered one of the best storylines we have seen on television in a long time. Zayn's alliance with the Samoan faction came crumbling in the final moments of the recently concluded Royal Rumble event.

After successfully defending his title against Kevin Owens in an epic match, Roman Reigns decided to continue punishing the challenger. The Tribal Chief and The Usos took turns brutalizing Owens while he was handcuffed to the ropes. However, things took a massive turn when Sami Zayn stopped Reigns in his tracks.

The Tribal Chief was not pleased with Zayn's hesitance when ordered to hit Kevin Owens with a chair. A few moments later, Zayn hit Reigns on his back with the steel chair, betraying The Bloodline. Frustrated and angry, Reigns launched a brutal attack on Zayn that saw him hit the former Honorary Uce with multiple chair shots before tearing his t-shirt.

At that moment, the crowd decided to hijack the segment with "F*** you, Roman" chants. Fans hated the cruelty with which Sami Zayn was attacked, but it accounted for memorable storytelling.

Jey Uso refuses to comply with Roman Reigns' orders at Royal Rumble

Jey Uso walked out on his own family, his brother Roman Reigns because he couldn't attack his FOE turned friend Sami Zayn.



The Usos were shocked when Sami Zayn hit Roman Reigns with a chair. Although Jimmy Uso responded with a Superkick, Jey moved into the corner and stood there for a long time. He didn't move even when Reigns asked him to beat Sami Zayn, who was already struggling against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.

However, Jey Uso rolled out of the ring and left the area as the crowd cheered for one-half of the Undisputed Tag Team Champions. This added to the Tribal Chief's frustrations, leading to Zayn taking an insane amount of punishment. It is safe to say that the entire segment at Royal Rumble fetched nuclear heat for Roman Reigns.

