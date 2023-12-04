[WATCH] Fan almost attacks top WWE heel before security drags him away

A fan almost succeeded in attacking a WWE star at last night's live event emanating from Newark.

Last night in Newark, Grayson Waller and Austin Theory battled Odyssey Jones and Cameron Grimes in a tag team match. The villains picked up a big victory in the end. Fans reported on Twitter that a guy jumped the barricade to attack Grayson Waller after the latter insulted him.

Now, the video of the incident has surfaced on Twitter. The fan failed in his attempt to attack Grayson Waller and was quickly dragged away from the scene by WWE security. Check out the insane footage below:

Expand Tweet

Also read: Brock Lesnar has scary reaction to fan attack on Seth Rollins

Grayson Waller has a massive WWE goal in mind for 2024

Waller is undoubtedly one of the biggest heels in the business today. He knows how to get a reaction from fans and is destined for greatness in the distant future. Waller had a chat with the Daily Ticket earlier this year and opened up about his goal for 2024. Here's what he said:

"With WrestleMania, I’ve never performed (there). Last year, after (NXT) Stand & Deliver, myself and Carmelo Hayes got to sit and watch in the skybox and watch WrestleMania. We looked at each other and it wasn’t a situation of ‘wow, this is so cool.’ It was, ‘that’s where we are going to be next year.’ We told each other that. That’s my goal." (H/T Wrestling Attitude)

Judging by Waller's popularity among fans, it seems likely that he will secure a crucial spot on the WrestleMania 40 card next year. Waller is currently tagging with fellow young gun Austin Theory on a regular basis, and it remains to be seen how long the alliance will last.

Is Waller on his way to becoming WWE's biggest heel in the coming years? Sound off in the comments section below!