[WATCH] Fan proposes to his partner during WWE SmackDown; did she say yes?

During tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, a heartfelt moment was caught on camera.

This week's SmackDown emanated from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The show saw WWE's top superstars advancing their respective feuds, with WrestleMania 39 almost on the horizon.

During SmackDown, cameras captured a wholesome moment between a couple. Troy proposed to his partner Tia during the show, and the latter accepted the proposal to a chorus of loud cheers from the fans in attendance.

Check out the video below:

WWE SmackDown ended with another wholesome moment featuring two top names

On this week's RAW, Jey Uso betrayed Sami Zayn, leaving the fans in attendance stunned. The final segment of tonight's WWE SmackDown saw Jey explaining the reason behind his actions on Monday night.

Jey cut a passionate promo targeting Zayn and said he chose his family over him. The segment ended with The Usos brawling with Cody Rhodes and Zayn.

When the dust had settled, Rhodes and Zayn stood tall in the ring after driving The Usos away.

At WrestleMania 39, Cody Rhodes will look to dethrone Roman Reigns and become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The latter has been a double champion for almost a year now.

He became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion when he defeated Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 38 last year.

Zayn doesn't have a match at 'Mania at the moment. Judging by the recent events, a tag team match might be in the works for the mega-event, pitting Zayn and Kevin Owens against The Usos. Jey Uso and Sami Zayn were the best of friends not long ago, but things have now taken a sudden turn for the worst.

Are you excited about WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments below.

Why did Brock Lesnar refuse to face Bray Wyatt? Find out right here

Poll : 0 votes