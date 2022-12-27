[WATCH] Fans go gaga as Buddy Matthews messes up Rhea Ripley's hair in adorable gym video

Former RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley and AEW star Buddy Matthews recently shared a wholesome moment during their latest gym session. The video has garnered a lot of reaction from fans, who can't get enough of the duo.

Despite the stars being on different promotions, their dating stories have been doing the rounds for a while. Matthews, who is in AEW, was also rumored to leave the promotion a while ago. Meanwhile, Ripley has been enjoying her time with The Judgment Day on WWE RAW.

The Nightmare has been dating Buddy Matthews for some time now. The duo occasionally share videos and pictures from their gym sessions together.

The former RAW Women's Champion recently shared a video that shows Matthews helping her while she performs a workout. Immediately after Ripley drops the weights, Matthews can be seen gently tapping her shoulders and messing her hair up in a heartfelt visual.

Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews haven't opened up much about their relationship

Aside from a few playful tweets, Ripley and Buddy Matthews haven't revealed much about their relationship. Fans began speculating about their relationship when the duo first began sharing videos of their workout sessions months ago.

Shortly after, the former RAW Women's Champion confirmed her relationship with Matthews by responding to a fan who asked her what he had that they didn't. She simply wrote "me" in her response to the fan.

A quick look at Ripley and Matthews' Instagram handles is enough to let one know that both wrestlers are incredibly dedicated to maintaining their fitness.

Rhea Ripley has previously opened up about her physique and revealed that she was inspired by WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

"My whole life I've had people telling me that I look like a man, I'm not feminine, I'm too masculine, all that stuff. Well, you know what? I could not give a sh*t. Just like I was inspired by [former WWE champion] Beth Phoenix, who also looks very masculine, I want to inspire other potential female athletes to go as hard as they want and feel comfortable in their own skin — that's why I go out there day after day and do my thing." [H/T Revolver Mag]

Ripley's tweet received several hilarious responses as well, with fans asking her about Dominik Mysterio's well-being. The latter was arrested on Christmas Eve after he showed up at Rey Mysterio's home with The Nightmare.

The younger Mysterio later revealed in a tweet that he was out of jail and thanked Rhea Ripley for getting him out.

What are your reactions to Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews' adorable workout video? Let us know in the comments section below.

