Watch: Fight breaks out in crowd over John Cena's shirt

WWE fans got into a fight today over John Cena's shirt at Superstar Spectacle.

Cena has returned to the company and is already entertaining fans worldwide. He served as the special guest referee for the match between The Miz and LA Knight this past Saturday at Payback in Pittsburgh and was in action today in India.

Superstar Spectacle occurred today at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, India. John Cena teamed up with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to defeat Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci in a tag team match.

Before the match at WWE Superstar Spectacle, Cena made his entrance to a great reaction from the crowd. The Cenation Leader then threw his t-shirt into the crowd, and a tug of war broke out amongst the fans. Several fans can be seen arguing over who caught the shirt in the video below.

John Cena addresses the crowd after WWE Superstar Spectacle

John Cena disclosed that performing in India exceeded his expectations after his match today at WWE Superstar Spectacle.

The 16-time World Champion addressed the crowd after the match and thanked them for their support. He admitted that he had been imagining this moment for twenty years, and it was far better than he could have ever dreamt of:

"I just wanted everybody to be able to hear what I'm saying. It's brief, but what I have to say tonight means a heck of a lot to me. Thank you for allowing me to be here tonight. You know, sometimes we feel something inside grabs us emotionally. I want to share this with you all, you can let me know if I'm alone or not but I'm going to share it anyway. I've been imagining this moment right here for 20 years. I wanted to end tonight by saying this moment was far greater than I could ever have imagined," said Cena.

Cena remains one of the most popular superstars in the entire wrestling industry. Only time will tell what the future holds for the 46-year-old legend in WWE.

