Watch: Finn Balor makes a huge non-WWE appearance, spotted out of his heel persona

Finn Balor has been at the top of his game in WWE and has found his rhythm as a member of The Judgment Day. However, that didn't prevent him from getting a huge reception upon his return to Over The Top Wrestling this past weekend.

Balor has previously appeared in OTT under his former moniker, Prince Devitt. At OTT's Dublin Christmas Party on December 17th, the WWE star appeared via a video message where he was holding readymade signs.

In the video, the former Universal Champion also mentioned that he would return in person to OTT at some point in 2023. Hence, expect Balor to make a big non-WWE appearance next year.

Check out Finn Balor's OTT appearance at this link, courtesy of Bodyslam.net

Finn Balor is reportedly set to face Edge in a Hell in a Cell Match

Finn Balor previously replaced Edge as a member of The Judgment Day. Following his alliance with Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio also became a part of the group.

This past October at the Extreme Rules premium live event, Balor defeated Edge in an "I Quit" Match. But according to reports from Wrestling News, the feud between the two men is far from over.

Balor and Edge are reportedly set to cross paths once again at the Royal Rumble premium live event on January 28th. This time, the two men are expected to be locked inside Hell in a Cell. The report suggested:

"WrestlingNews.co is told that the Edge vs. Balor match will be a gimmick match and right now it's looking like a Hell in a Cell match."

Balor, a former Bullet Club leader, was recently in action against another former BC front-runner in AJ Styles. The two men faced each other in a rematch at the Survivor Series WarGames premium live event.

Following a back-and-forth match, Styles was victorious over the Judgment Day member as he secured a much-needed win on a pay-per-view.

Would you like to see WWE stars make more non-WWE appearances in 2023? Sound off in the comment section

