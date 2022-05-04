Watch: Footage of Sami Zayn getting beaten up by WWE's top babyfaces at live event

Footage of Sami Zayn getting ganged up at the latest WWE live event in Leipzig has recently gone viral on the web.

During the May 1, 2022, WWE live event in Leipzig, Zayn confronted Bobby Lashley during the final moments of the event and berated him following his loss to Drew McIntyre. To a loud pop from the crowd, Lashley and many other babyfaces hit their finishers on Zayn. Lashley, McIntyre, Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, Sasha Banks, Naomi, and Riddle then celebrated to close out the show.

The footage of Zayn's beatdown has been making the rounds on the web over the past few days. Check out the entire segment below:

What was Sami Zayn's reaction after being ganged up by the babyfaces?

After the beatdown, WWE's top babyfaces took many pictures with an unconscious Sami. The former Intercontinental Champion shared the picture on Twitter and wrote a heartfelt message in the caption:

"There is something that transcends the constructs of race, class, gender, titles, or nations. It is something that unites people of all sizes, shapes and colors, from all walks of life and from all corners of the world... and that is the joy of watching Sami Zayn suffer."

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn There is something that transcends the constructs of race, class, gender, titles, or nations. It is something that unites people of all sizes, shapes and colors, from all walks of life and from all corners of the world...



Zayn has done an incredible job at portraying the character of a villain on WWE TV over the years. He recently engaged in a short-lived feud with Drew McIntyre on SmackDown and lost a Steel Cage match to The Scottish Warrior on the April 22 edition of SmackDown.

The WWE Universe seems to love seeing the obnoxious and arrogant Sami Zayn get beaten up. Judging by the video above, the Leipzig crowd had a lot of fun seeing WWE Superstars hit their respective finishers on the star. WWE recently held many live events at various locations, and he suffered defeats at the hands of Shinsuke Nakamura, GUNTHER, and Ricochet.

Are you enjoying Zayn's heel run on WWE TV? Sound off in the comments!

