  • [WATCH] Former Bloodline member uses The Rock's finisher at recent WWE event, but there's a twist

By Ishaan Rathi
Modified Aug 30, 2024 07:19 GMT
The Rock on the left and the Bloodline on the right (Image Credits: WWE.com)
There have been a plethora of versions of The Rock's WWE finisher, the People's Elbow. However, none of them have been as entertaining and electrifying as the one delivered by the People's Champion himself.

During a recent SmackDown dark match, former Bloodline member, Jey Uso, paid homage to the People's Champion by using his finisher. However, the 39-year-old, rather than simply copying the move, created a version of his own.

The former Tag Team Champion delivered the 'Yeet' Elbow on Damian Priest during the match, referencing the Brahma Bull, who is bound to return to the company in the near future.

You can watch the video of Jey Uso delivering the People's Elbow here:

Ex-WWE personality feels Jey Uso needs to get rid of his spears

Since facing the Original Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, at Summerslam last year, Jey Uso has used the spear as his new finisher quite often. The 39-year-old has seemingly added the move to his arsenal, which a former WWE personality isn't on board with.

Matt Camp, in a recent edition of The Wrestling Matt, stated that Jey Uso's spears suc**d. Camp referenced Bron Breakker's spears as the best and suggested Jey get rid of the move, given his rivalry with Roman Reigns was over.

"I think his Spear sucks. He, like, and I know he's been maybe doing it longer than Bron, or actually he's not. If you're gonna have Bron Breakker do that Spear—the best Spear in the game and at least up there with Goldberg's—no one else should do a spear. No one else. And if it's going to look that sh**ty, use another move," he said. [51:08 onwards]
youtube-cover

Jey Uso defeated Kofi Kingston and Karrion Kross in a Triple Threat match on WWE RAW last week. With his victory, Uso has advanced in the Intercontinental Champion tournament. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for the Jey in the near future.

Please give credit to The Wrestling Matt and H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from the second half of this article.

Have you met Umaga's son yet?

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
