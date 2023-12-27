WATCH: Former Bloodline members team up at WWE Madison Square Garden to challenge popular faction

Former Bloodline members Jey Uso and Sami Zayn teamed up against The Judgment Day at the WWE Live Event in Madison Square Garden.

Zayn has been absent from WWE television since his loss to Drew McIntyre earlier in the month. The former Intercontinental Champion has been taking time off from in-ring action.

However, a few hours before the WWE MSG show, Zayn took to Twitter/X to confirm that he would be a part of the Holiday Tour. In his return match, Sami teamed up with Jey to challenge The Judgment Day for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

Check out Zayn's entrance at the MSG:

Expand Tweet

Zayn and Jey were stablemates in The Bloodline. Earlier this year, both men quit the faction with the former Honorary Uce betraying Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Jey, who also betrayed Reigns this year, pinned The Tribal Chief at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. In doing so, Jey won The Bloodline Civil War for The Usos.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if Zayn will return to WWE programming and form a tag team with Jey Uso on RAW.

Are you excited to see Zayn and Jey back on the same page? Sound off in the comments section below.