  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • [WATCH] Former Intercontinental Champion goes crazy after WWE RAW goes off the air; humiliates Seth Rollins' faction

[WATCH] Former Intercontinental Champion goes crazy after WWE RAW goes off the air; humiliates Seth Rollins' faction

By Rohit Nath
Modified May 27, 2025 03:01 GMT
A mixed night for The Visionary (Picture Courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter)
A mixed night for The Visionary (Picture Courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter)

After RAW went off the air, a former Intercontinental Champion was seen in the crowd going berserk. This was in the aftermath of him humiliating Seth Rollins' faction.

Ad

This week on RAW, the main event featured Seth Rollins toppling Sami Zayn and Finn Balor to secure a spot in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match. Of course, he was only able to do so because of the help of his faction members, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. However, after the match, CM Punk, the former Intercontinental Champion, came out and hit Rollins with the GTS to stand tall.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In the immediate aftermath, CM Punk was in the crowd, going crazy after RAW went off the air.

Ad

It was a big humiliation for Seth Rollins' faction, as they had just added "Big" Bronson Reed to the mix to neutralize the numbers game. However, it was a mistake made by Rollins, Reed, and Breakker, who assumed CM Punk would come out through the regular entrance.

Instead, Punk came from behind, hit Rollins with a GTS, and then ran away to prevent getting attacked by Breakker or Reed.

As RAW went off the air, Bron Breakker had a stare-down with The Second City Saint.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rohit Nath
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications