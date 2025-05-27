[WATCH] Former Intercontinental Champion goes crazy after WWE RAW goes off the air; humiliates Seth Rollins' faction

After RAW went off the air, a former Intercontinental Champion was seen in the crowd going berserk. This was in the aftermath of him humiliating Seth Rollins' faction.
This week on RAW, the main event featured Seth Rollins toppling Sami Zayn and Finn Balor to secure a spot in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match. Of course, he was only able to do so because of the help of his faction members, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. However, after the match, CM Punk, the former Intercontinental Champion, came out and hit Rollins with the GTS to stand tall.
In the immediate aftermath, CM Punk was in the crowd, going crazy after RAW went off the air.
It was a big humiliation for Seth Rollins' faction, as they had just added "Big" Bronson Reed to the mix to neutralize the numbers game. However, it was a mistake made by Rollins, Reed, and Breakker, who assumed CM Punk would come out through the regular entrance.
Instead, Punk came from behind, hit Rollins with a GTS, and then ran away to prevent getting attacked by Breakker or Reed.
As RAW went off the air, Bron Breakker had a stare-down with The Second City Saint.