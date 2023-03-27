[Watch] Former RAW Women’s Champion attacks her own partner at WWE live event

WWE Live Events are often full of twists and turns. This week's Road to WrestleMania Supershow was no different as Asuka shocked the live crowd after turning on her partner Mia Yim after their match.

Asuka is slated to face Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39 for the RAW Women's Championship. The Japanese star attacked Belair after their tag match on the red brand this week, seemingly turning heel in the process.

The trend continued at this Saturday's house show in Salt Lake City, Utah as The Empress of Tomorrow teamed up with Mia Yim to take on Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. After winning the bout against the Damage CTRL duo, Asuka laid out Michin in a post-match assault.

Check out the clip from the Maverik Center below:

Bianca Belair was also in action at WWE Live Event in Utah

Bianca Belair has been unstoppable for more than a year. The EST of WWE captured the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania last year and has been able to successfully defend it on numerous occasions.

However, Belair will face perhaps the biggest challenge of her reign at the Showcase of Immortals this year. Asuka has displayed a different side of her since returning from a brief hiatus at Royal Rumble.

The Japanese star punched her ticket to WrestleMania after winning the Women's Elimination Chamber match at the namesake premium live event.

Belair prepared for her upcoming bout with a triple-threat match at the Road to WrestleMania Supershow. She retained the RAW Women's Championship against Becky Lynch and Chelsea Green.

Bianca Belair def Chelsea Green and Becky Lynch Match #1Triple Threat for RAW Women’s ChampionshipBianca Belair def Chelsea Green and Becky Lynch #WWESaltLakeCity Match #1Triple Threat for RAW Women’s ChampionshipBianca Belair def Chelsea Green and Becky Lynch #WWESaltLakeCity https://t.co/DKvQqWGenA

It'll be interesting to see how Bianca bounces back against Asuka on this week's RAW after a blindside attack by the Empress of Tomorrow.

WWE Road to WrestleMania Supershow on Saturday also featured Cody Rhodes teaming up with a new tag team. You can check out the complete results by clicking here.

