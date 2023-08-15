Watch: Former Tag Team Champions teases reuniting with his partner after 2 years ahead of WWE RAW

A former Tag Team Champion has teased a reunion with his former tag team partner in WWE.

Chelsea Green is currently holding a talent search to find her new tag team partner after Sonya Deville suffered a torn ACL. Green and Deville captured the Women's Tag Team Championships on the July 17th edition of WWE RAW but didn't get a chance to defend the titles before the injury.

Ahead of tonight's edition of RAW, Chelsea Green and Tommaso Ciampa had a conversation backstage. Ciampa quickly compared Green's situation to himself and noted that he was a part of the DIY tag team with absent superstar Johnny Gargano.

Chelsea Green quickly grew uninterested in what Ciampa had to say, as it had nothing to do with her situation, and looked for a way to get out of the conversation. The 32-year-old claimed that Ciampa should put up some missing signs for Johnny Gargano to locate his former tag team partner. The video ended with Tommaso Ciampa stating that it sounded like a good idea.

Tommaso Ciampa puts up missing signs ahead of WWE RAW

Tommaso Ciampa took Chelsea Green's advice to heart and has begun putting up missing signs ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

Ciampa shared a video on Instagram ahead of this week's edition of the red brand. He thanked Chelsea Green for the suggestion, and Matt Riddle helped him put up some missing posters for Johnny Gargano.

"I'm putting these up everywhere. Chelsea had a great idea, put up missing posters to find my friend. Today is his birthday, did you know it is his birthday? We've got to find Johnny Gargano," said Tommaso Ciampa.

Matt Riddle then showed up and claimed he knows how Ciampa feels. The Original Bro's tag teammate Randy Orton has been out of action with a back injury since last May.

"I know what it is like. I miss my bro Randy," said Riddle.

Ciampa responded with "I miss Johnny", and the two hilariously went back and forth to end the video seen below.

Both Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano were the heart and soul of WWE NXT during the Black and Gold era of the brand. However, both have struggled to make waves on the main roster, and a DIY reunion may be the best option for them moving forward.

Would you like to see DIY reunite on WWE RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

