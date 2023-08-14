WWE RAW Preview: 4 stars who may replace Sonya Deville as Chelsea Green's partner

Last week it was revealed that WWE star Sonya Deville picked up a severe ACL injury, effectively ending her reign alongside Chelsea Green as the Women's Tag Team Champions.

However, whilst history would dictate that the pair vacate the championships, Chelsea Green is determined to hold on to the belts. Last week, the 32-year-old took to social media, 'auditioning' stars within the industry to be her new tag team partner, on "Chelsea's Got Talent."

Whilst some names were very much a novelty, there are certainly a fair few performers who can replace Deville. Join us as we take a look at four stars who could team up with Chelsea Green.

#4. An old friend joins Chelsea in WWE

Before re-signing with WWE earlier this year, The Canadian star took the independent wrestling scene by storm, winning championships in multiple promotions.

Her best run arguably took place in IMPACT Wrestling where she joined forces with Deonna Purrazzo. Known as VXT, the duo reached the top of the card as they won the IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Championship in August 2022.

Although they now work for different companies, Deonna recently shared her thoughts on her friend's return to WWE whilst speaking on Busted Open Radio.

"To see her week after week be her real self — the theatrics on her face, and the silly comments she makes about the 'three strikes, you’re out, basketball,' that’s Chelsea. That’s exactly who she wanted to be, and I’m so glad that her path took her back to WWE and gave her that character." [H/T WrestlingInc]

#3. The Irresistible Force makes her comeback

One top star that was surprisingly released from the company in 2021 was the former RAW Women's Champion, Nia Jax.

During her seven-year run with World Wrestling Entertainment, The Irresistible Force captured multiple titles and took on many top stars, such as Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks.

After having made a one-off appearance at the 2023 Royal Rumble in January, Nia Jax was recently asked in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling if she was preparing for a return to the ring.

"I am, I am training. I train over at D-Von Dudley’s ring. He’s great, and then I go over to Natty and TJ’s, so they run me through some drills and stuff like that. I have matches and that. I’ll get in the ring every now and then with some of my friends like Charlotte and her husband, Manny (Andrade El Idolo)." [H/T Sportskeeda]

If she does choose to make her return, Nia Jax could work as a great partner for Chelsea Green. The 39-year-old has also shown over the years that she can thrive as a tag star, with her holding the women's tag belts on more than one occasion.

#2. Chelsea gets help from an old friend of Sonya Deville

During her WWE career, Sonya Deville initially made a name for herself by teaming with Mandy Rose. Known as Fire and Desire, the two stars formed an alliance that lasted for three years in various iterations.

In recent years, Rose had a career renaissance in the company's third brand, NXT, where she held the women's title for an astonishing 413 days. Mandy is currently no longer a part of the company after she was surprisingly fired late last year. The 33-year-old was reportedly let go due to the adult content that she posted on her FanTime account conflicting with WWE's PG values.

Given what was a fairly unfair firing from WWE, many fans are keen to see her back in the ring. If that very much becomes the case, then who better to be Chelsea Green's new or temporary teammate than her current partner's best friend?

#1. WWE's Eradicator looks for a second belt

For the majority of 2023, there has arguably been no star more dominant than Rhea Ripley. The Australian started the year by winning the Royal Rumble match. She would then go on to WrestleMania 39 and beat Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Champion. She currently reigns as the Women's World Champion on RAW.

Despite working as a singles star in the women's division, Rhea Ripley was recently seen on-screen with Green and Deville, with the trio on the same page as they shared a common enemy in the form of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

With Deville now injured, and Ripley one of the most intimidating and powerful stars on the roster, Chelsea would be smart to enlist the help of the women's division's biggest star.

