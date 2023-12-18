[WATCH] Former US Champion getting jacked ahead of WWE return

A certain WWE veteran has been absent on television for months. It appears he is preparing for a comeback.

While he has settled into the managerial role today, MVP is someone to look out for. Being one of the longest-reigning United States Champions of all time, he creates an impact like seldom others do, even in his current role.

Omos is reportedly being cited as a special attraction WWE Superstar by officials. The Nigerian Giant and MVP have been working live events of late and were last seen in the summer. On Instagram, the veteran teased that he is gearing up for something massive in the coming weeks as WrestleMania season is upon us:

"USE IT OR LOSE IT," he wrote.

Check out his shoulder workout clip below:

MVP's last match took place on WWE RAW in July 2022, when both he and Omos lost to the Street Profits by disqualification. He defeated former Hurt Business stablemate Cedric Alexander a month prior in what was his last singles match.

During The Nigerian Giant's feud with Bobby Lashley that same year, The All Mighty defeated both of them in a handicap match at Hell in a Cell. This wound up becoming MVP's final premium live event contest as of this writing.

Bobby Lashley discusses the premature disbandment of The Hurt Business in WWE

During the pandemic, MVP and Bobby Lashley united to take over the WWE world by storm. The two recruited Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin, and the foursome became known as The Hurt Business. At one point in time, they dominated as all members held championship gold.

Speaking about the group's untimely demise in early 2021 on the Road to WrestleMania to Steve Fall, Lashley revealed his true feelings:

"The Hurt Business ... We were running the show. We were doing everything. We were so popular. We never had an opportunity to be in front of an actual crowd, which kind of just ripped my heart out. And then, all of us were there [after the split]. We had the opportunity to get back. The power may be didn't want it to happen. But, during that time we talked to Street Profits about possibly doing some work together. Because ... I like the guys. They have a tremendous amount of potential," said Lashley.

Despite speculations online, WWE has not brought in Omos and MVP to become part of Bobby Lashley's new faction alongside the Street Profits on SmackDown. It remains to be seen if the original team, The All Mighty and MVP, will join forces down the line.