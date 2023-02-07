Watch: Former women's champion scolds Edge for attempting to touch her on WWE RAW

Edge and Beth Phoenix returned at the Royal Rumble and were on hand to kick off this week's episode of WWE RAW. The Hall of Fame couple came through the smoke, and it appeared that the Rated-R Superstar was a little hyped up as he again attempted to touch his wife's behind, which she scolded him for.

The former women's champion was one of the biggest talking points of the week after she saved Edge from a beatdown last week on WWE RAW, and her husband was then pictured with his hand on her rear.

The image went viral, so much so that the Hall of Famer himself was forced to share it himself, and note that this was why he was called the Rated-R Superstar.

This week, it appears that Beth Phoenix wanted to make it clear that she didn't want to become another meme. As shown in the video below, she ensured that her husband was not allowed to touch her as they made their way to the ring.

Edge was put in his place, and he knew he had made an error since he stepped away from the fight and agreed to his wife's wishes. Phoenix even stepped in front of him, but he was able to hold back.

