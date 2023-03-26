[WATCH] Former WWE Champion teases massive heel turn after three years ahead of title match at WrestleMania 

Drew McIntyre is set to compete in a massive triple-threat match at WrestleMania, and The Scottish Warrior has recently teased a potential heel turn.

McIntyre and his good friend Sheamus both earned the opportunity to challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 39. This didn't sit well with The Celtic Warrior, who was upset that his friend decided to insert himself into the title picture despite knowing that it is the only major championship that Sheamus is yet to win in WWE.

McIntyre argued that Sheamus couldn't dethrone Gunther in his previous attempts, making it fair for other superstars to challenge for the gold. Last week on SmackDown, both challengers crossed paths with The Ring General when they met for the contract signing.

A vicious brawl led to a match between Gunther and Butch, which ended with the champion picking up the win. The post-match segment saw Sheamus briefly confront Gunther before moving out of the way just as McIntyre came from behind to deliver a Claymore.

The Scottish Warrior hit Gunther, but fans couldn't stop wondering what would have happened if he had kicked Sheamus instead. McIntyre was asked to clear things up in a backstage interview, but the former WWE Champion only said he would hit the Claymore on anyone who gets in his way, hinting at a major heel turn.

"You get in my way, you get hit with a Claymore. It's as simple as that," said McIntyre.

You can watch the video of his brief backstage interview below:

McIntyre and Sheamus are booked to compete in a tag team match on SmackDown next week. They will join forces to take on Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci, with Gunther expected to make his presence known at ringside.

Imperium lose in 6-man tag team match at WWE Road to WrestleMania live event

Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci competed at the latest Road to WrestleMania House Show in Salt Lake City, Utah. The heel stable locked horns with The Brawling Brutes in a six-man tag team match that ended with Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland picking up the win.

The night's other 6-man tag team match saw Cody Rhodes team up with Braun Strowman and Ricochet to take on The Usos and Solo Sikoa. Ultimately, The American Nightmare pinned Jey Uso to defeat The Bloodline.

Although Drew McIntyre was surprisingly missing from the show, fans were impressed with subtle changes in his on-screen gimmick on the Road to WrestleMania. It will be interesting to see if the title hunt will motivate The Scottish Warrior to revert to his vicious heel persona after almost three years as a top babyface.

