[WATCH] Former WWE Champion trolls Drew McIntyre at a live event 

Drew McIntyre was trolled by fellow WWE Superstar Sheamus at tonight's live event in Rockford.

The Celtic Warrior, Drew McIntyre, and Braun Strowman were involved in a Six-Man Tag Team match at tonight's Rockford WWE house show. The trio took on The Bloodline (The Usos & Solo Sikoa) in a hard-fought encounter but failed to defeat the villains.

Sheamus and Braun Strowman had a laugh at the expense of Drew McIntyre while the three superstars were making their entrances. When McIntyre stood up on the turnbuckle, Sheamus lifted his kilt to a loud reaction from the crowd in attendance. Strowman also had a hearty laugh over the hilarious bit.

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus are quite close in real life

This isn't the first time that Sheamus has made fun of The Scottish Warrior at a WWE event. The two behemoths are the best of friends outside the squared circle and have known each other for several years at this point.

Back in 2020, Sheamus revealed how he became friends with McIntyre years ago. Here's what he said:

"Over 20 years, maybe. We met when I was wrestling for Irish Whip Wrestling back in Dublin. Drew came over, it was a talent exchange with BCW, local independent shows where we all started, all cut our teeth, you know what I mean, on home soil. We hit it off right away, had a match that night, hit it off right away and he came and stayed at my house. We went out, drank a lot of Guinness and the rest they say is history."

Sheamus was quickly pushed as a main event star upon his debut on the main roster in 2009. On 13 December 2009 at TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs PLE, he defeated John Cena to win his first WWE title. He has carved a Hall of Fame career for himself over the years.

As for McIntyre, he won his first WWE title at WrestleMania 36 by beating Brock Lesnar. He has been one of the company's top superstars for years now. Both Sheamus and McIntyre are guaranteed future Hall of Famers.

