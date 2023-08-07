[WATCH] Former WWE Superstar shares post bragging about successful SummerSlam weekend

A former WWE Superstar recently shared a post showboating his money and championship belt.

Matt Cardona parted ways with the Stamford-based promotion in 2020 and has since gone on a tear on the independent scene. The former Intercontinental Champion has gone on to hoist the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship once.

Taking to Instagram, Cardona recently shared a post with his 'Internet Championship' belt after a successful weekend, with Shane McMahon's entrance theme:

"Weekend as THE INDY GOD!" Matt Cardona wrote on his social media handle.

Even during his tenure with Vince McMahon's wrestling promotion, he had successful programs with Curt Hawkins, Dolph Ziggler, and Hall of Famer Edge's ally, to name a few.

Matt Cardona's stance on wrestling on the independent circuit as opposed to WWE, AEW, or IMPACT Wrestling

The former WWE star, at 38 years young, has donned the role of 'The Indie God,' reminiscent of the character Indiana Jones on the independent scene. It was revealed that the gimmick was initially intended to last for just one night, but word-of-mouth helped its success. Cardona kept it going.

Doing an interview last month (July) for Sports Illustrated, Matt Cardona opened up on some really personal topics.

He credited two of the top stars of Monday Night RAW, Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes, for reinventing themselves and heading back to the global juggernaut. Cardona even claimed that it isn't about "proving people wrong" and getting noticed by any wrestling promotion but doing right by him and the fans.

“I love the freedom, I love controlling my schedule,” says Cardona. “When you’re in WWE or AEW, you don’t get to make your own schedule. Now I’d be lying if I said I never want to work at Madison Square Garden again or I never wanted another WrestleMania moment. Of course, I do. If I get those phone calls, I’ll have that conversation. But I’m making the most money I’ve ever made, I’m having the most fun, and I’m at the highest level I’ve ever been, so it would take a lot to get me to sign.”

