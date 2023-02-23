WATCH: Former WWE Universal Champion looking to amp up potential match against Edge at WrestleMania 39

WWE Hall of Famer Edge is one of the greatest of all time, and the Rated-R Superstar's ongoing Farewell Tour, as we can call it, is at a pivotal point.

Announcing last year that he is hoping to retire in front of the Canadian crowd in mid-2023, WrestleMania 39 will feature Edge's final match at the Showcase of the Immortals. The honor of being his last opponent on such a magnificent occasion will likely go to Finn Balor.

The Judgment Day member made a statement with a sneak attack on the 49-year-old this week on RAW, costing the latter a chance to win the WWE United States Championship from Austin Theory. The bout was fantastic up until Balor's interference in the closing moments of the match on the red brand.

With everything that has transpired over the last year between the Rated-R Superstar and the faction he created, it only makes sense for the feud to conclude on The Grandest Stage at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Perhaps a gimmick match may already be set in stone by the creative.

Edge and Finn Balor may have a different presentation at WWE WrestleMania 39

Earlier this year, it was reported that Balor and Edge were in talks for a Hell in a Cell match at the Royal Rumble PLE, which could have been a blow-off to their feud. Since the bout was nixed due to the Rated R Superstar's filming schedule interfering during the buildup, it may finally happen at WrestleMania 39.

As per Fightful Select, Balor resurrecting The Demon was not something some members of the WWE creative approved of since he is a staple of The Judgment Day, and his former gimmick does not fit the iteration of the faction. However, others believed that for it to return, they needed that extra buzz.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Also, as previously reported by WrestlingNews.co , a Hell in a Cell match has been discussed for the Royal Rumble PLE with “Demon” Finn Balor vs. “Brood” Edge. Also, as previously reported by WrestlingNews.co, a Hell in a Cell match has been discussed for the Royal Rumble PLE with “Demon” Finn Balor vs. “Brood” Edge.

Edge and Finn Balor's last WWE match took place back in October 2022 at Extreme Rules, where the latter picked up the win in an "I Quit" match.

Cut to Elimination Chamber 2023, Edge picked up a pinfall win over Balor, albeit in a mixed-tag match. Whilst the feud seemed likely to be over, that is clearly not the case. The Judgment Day versus Edge story is seemingly heading towards its final chapter at WrestleMania 39.

Should Edge vs Balor manifest at the SoFi Stadium? Sound off in the comments section below.

