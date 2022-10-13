WATCH: Full clip of Roman Reigns breaking character on SmackDown thanks to top WWE star

Roman Reigns was seen breaking his character on last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, thanks to Sami Zayn. The company recently posted an alternate angle of the brief moment, focusing on The Head of the Table.

The Bloodline opened SmackDown last week, coming face-to-face with Logan Paul in a promo battle ahead of his world title match against The Tribal Chief. During the segment, Zayn insulted Paul, which caused Reigns to turn away from the camera and laugh. The Honorary Uce's words also made the YouTube sensation break character.

The original broadcast of SmackDown only showed a glimpse of Roman Reigns laughing before cutting to Logan Paul doing the same. However, an alternate angle posted by WWE has displayed how amused he was by Sami Zayn's promo.

Check out the clip here:

Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Paul on November 5 at Crown Jewel. It remains to be seen how many members of The Bloodline will accompany him to Saudi Arabia if any.

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline opened WWE RAW as well

The Bloodline did not just kick off the season premiere of SmackDown; they did the same for RAW.

This time, Roman Reigns and co. were interrupted by Matt Riddle. The Original Bro challenged The Tribal Chief to a world title match, only to be shot down. Jey Uso volunteered Sami Zayn to face Riddle instead.

This furthered the tension between the two Bloodline members, who hadn't gotten along. The Usos accompanied Zayn for the match against Riddle, which ended in a win for the latter. What happens next with the three-time Intercontinental Champion is anybody's guess.

The likely endgame to this tension seems to be Roman Reigns kicking Sami Zayn out of The Bloodline, which would turn the latter into a sympathetic babyface again. His charisma and comedic chops have impressed WWE fans while he is making his peers laugh on camera.

It will be interesting to see if Zayn feuds with Reigns or reunites with Kevin Owens to face The Usos. Either way, big things are on the horizon for The Honorary Uce, however long he remains in The Bloodline.

