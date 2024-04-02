[Watch] Gunther brutally beats down 38-year-old WWE star in front of Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell

WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther has shared an exclusive clip of him attacking Chad Gable on RAW last night.

Chad Gable has taken a special interest in the upcoming match between Sami Zayn and Gunther after coming up short in the number one contender Gauntlet match for the IC title. The Alpha Academy member has been in the ears of Zayn over the last couple of weeks and was even shown training the former Honorary Uce for his upcoming battle against The Ring General.

Gable ended up paying for his actions as he was brutally attacked by the Imperium Leader on RAW last night. Gunther dragged Chad out to the ringside to distract Sami Zayn. The Austrian star then went on to lay out the former NXT Champion as well.

The Intercontinental Champion has now shared the clip of the backstage attack on social media. He was seen attacking Chad Gable while Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae were having a discussion.

Gunther recently broke character to praise WWE star Sami Zayn

Gunther will put his Intercontinental Championship on the line against Sami Zayn at WWE WrestleMania XL this weekend. The Ring General has held on to the title for over 600 days, breaking multiple records in the process.

While the Austrian star has shown no regard for Zayn in the build-up to their match, he recently broke character to praise the former Bloodline member:

"He [Chad Gable] works hard, obviously. You can’t deny that, and I think that’s why he connects really well with the audience. What people see in the ring is what you get in real life and when you interact with him backstage. He’s loud about his opinions and ideas and won’t back down or take a ‘no’ and pushes for what he thinks is the right thing," he added. "That’s an attribute a lot of people can connect with because it’s a kind-hearted thing and comes from a good place."

The Ring General has not been pinned or submitted since making his WWE main roster debut in 2022. However, Sami Zayn looks like the favorite to do the unthinkable at the Showcase of Immortals.