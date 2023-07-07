[WATCH] Gunther deadlifted by 37-year-old WWE Superstar in incredible show of strength

Gunther is one of the most dominant forces in WWE, who has run through many top stars. Fans in the UK were recently treated to a rare sight when he competed in a six-man tag team match.

WWE fans witnessed a phenomenal Money in the Bank premium live event in London. The Ring General retained his Intercontinental Championship after a classic match against Matt Riddle.

Before the event, Gunther teamed up with the rest of Imperium to compete against Riddle and Alpha Academy on three consecutive nights on WWE live shows. During one of the matches, Chad Gable of The Alpha Academy displayed incredible strength to wow his fans.

He deadlifted The Ring General for his signature suplex that had nearly everyone in awe. You can watch the clip of the move below:

Chad Gable has long been hailed as one of the finest wrestlers in the ring. He has impressed fans with his wrestling skills and in-ring work numerous times. However, lifting the nearly 300-pounder is no easy feat, and it was great to see him pull off the move smoothly.

A former WWE Champion wants to end Gunther’s Intercontinental Championship reign

Drew McIntyre made his much-awaited return at Money in the Bank in London to drop The Austrian Anomaly after his successful title defense against Matt Riddle. The two men seem to be entering a rivalry for the Intercontinental Championship.

During an appearance on WWE’s The Bump, McIntyre spoke highly of The Ring General. He added that the champion had elevated the value of the Intercontinental Championship.

"The Intercontinental Championship is where it should be. It's where it used to be when I was growing up. I can't remember it being at this level for a long, long time. When I won the [belt] in 09, it still had prestige. But somewhere along the way, it slipped. We don't need to get into the ins and outs of why that happened, but I saw Gunther's development since I saw him when I was outside of WWE. The first time I saw him in Germany, I said, 'that guy has got something," McIntyre said.

It looks like Drew is coming for Imperium’s leader and his title. It would lead to an excellent rivalry between the two men that could finally see Gunther take the pin on the main roster for the first time.

Do you want to see Chad Gable or Drew McIntyre as the next Intercontinental Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

