[WATCH] Heartbreaking video of a dejected Roman Reigns after WWE Night of Champions went off-air

A fan managed to shoot an interesting piece of footage featuring Roman Reigns after WWE Night of Champions 2023 went off the air.

The Tribal Chief failed to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. Jimmy Uso's betrayal was a significant reason behind Reigns and Solo Sikoa's massive defeat.

After the show went off the air, Sami Zayn was seen celebrating in the ring with the live audience cheering for him. Meanwhile, a fan at ringside shot a short clip that shows Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman heading backstage. In a heartbreaking moment, a dejected Reigns slowly made his way up the ramp, with a sea of fans mocking and booing him. Check out the footage below:

Roman Reigns may have never imagined that Jimmy Uso would betray him

Roman Reigns had been treating The Usos poorly for a while now. Jimmy Uso couldn't take it anymore and finally snapped at The Tribal Chief in Saudi Arabia. Earlier this year, Reigns chatted with the Los Angeles Times and shared his honest thoughts on The Bloodline. Here's what he had to say about Jimmy Uso:

“Jimmy wants a good time. He’s our social butterfly, and you can see it the way he talks. If we all go somewhere, he’s going to be the one that makes best friends while me and Jey keep to ourselves.” [H/T LA Times]

Reigns also praised other members of The Bloodline, including Paul Heyman, Jey Uso, and Solo Sikoa. Fast forward to today, and The Bloodline's future looks in jeopardy. Jimmy's betrayal is something Reigns possibly did not see coming and, after the faction's implosion at Night of Champions, one wonders if he can somehow manage to save his stable in the coming days.

What was your reaction to the closing moments of Night of Champions? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes