[WATCH] Heartbreaking video of Mandy Rose after losing NXT Women's Title to Roxanne Perez

A fan captured an emotional video of Mandy Rose after she lost the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez.

On tonight's episode of WWE NXT, 21-year-old Roxanne Perez defeated Mandy Rose to win the NXT Women's Title. With the victory, Roxanne ended Rose's 413-day reign with the title belt.

After her loss, an exhausted Mandy left for the back as fans in attendance chanted "Thank you, Mandy" at her. A fan captured the emotional scenes on camera and shared them on Twitter soon after.

Mandy Rose revitalized her WWE career with her run as NXT Women's Champion

Before making her way to WWE NXT last year, Mandy Rose hadn't done anything of note in a long time. Despite being a part of the main roster for years, she failed to win even a single title belt.

Shortly after Mandy returned to NXT, she defeated Raquel Rodriguez to win the NXT Women's Title at Halloween Havoc 2021. Rose successfully defended the belt against a long list of top female performers.

Here's what Mandy had to say about her iconic reign:

"So many different women, but I know there’s going to be someone else targeting me, whether it’s next week or the week after. I just always have to stay ready, and that’s always been my mentality — not waste any time. So it’s back to the gym, back to the ring. Just really focusing on my grind and staying ready." [H/T Yahoo]

Mandy's NXT run proved to be a boon for her waning career. It would certainly be interesting to see what's next for her now that she has established herself as a top female star.

With her NXT Women's title win, all eyes are now on Roxanne Perez. The young gun possesses massive talent and could become one of the best female stars of her generation in the future.

