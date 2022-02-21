Watch: Heartbreaking video of Seth Rollins after embarrassing loss to Brock Lesnar inside Elimination Chamber 

Seth Rollins looked quite frustrated and dejected while leaving for the back after being eliminated in the WWE title Elimination Chamber match.

Rollins had a strong showing inside the Elimination Chamber at the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia. He started the match with Austin Theory and remained inside the chamber until Brock Lesnar broke out of his pod. He quickly hit an F5 on Seth Rollins and eliminated him from the match.

A fan took a short clip of The Visionary as he walked towards the back after his embarrassing elimination. He didn't look happy at all over what had just happened. Check out the video below:

Seth Rollins was once pushed as a credible opponent for Brock Lesnar

What happened with Seth Rollins inside the Elimination Chamber was nothing short of heartbreaking for his devoted fans. Three years ago, he was given a mega push and was set up as someone strong enough to defeat The Beast Incarnate.

Rollins won the Royal Rumble match that year by last eliminating Braun Strowman. He took on Lesnar in the opening match of WrestleMania 35. He hit a low blow on Brock Lesnar, followed by a Superkick and three Curb Stomps to finally put him down and win the Universal title.

Rollins lost the belt to Lesnar when the latter cashed in his Money In The Bank contract at Extreme Rules 2019. The feud continued until SummerSlam 2019 where the two top stars battled in the main event. This time around, Rollins pinned Lesnar clean to win the Universal title again.

The Beast Incarnate went to SmackDown after the loss, with Seth Rollins winning the feud as a result. Back then, he was given the nickname of "The Beastslayer."

Rollins' Elimination Chamber performance against Brock Lesnar was far from what he managed to do three years ago. The WWE Universe wasn't happy over how Lesnar tore through Rollins, AJ Styles, and Riddle inside the chamber.

With WrestleMania 38 mere weeks away, one wonders what WWE has planned for Rollins at the big event. Who would you like to see take on Rollins at The Show of Shows? Sound off in the comments!

A former WWE personality talks about Kevin Owens stealing her phone to get a reaction here

Edited by Kaushik Das