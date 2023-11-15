Watch: Hilarious botch from WWE RAW

During the latest episode of WWE RAW, a hilarious botch took place during a backstage segment featuring top stars of the Stamford-based company.

The opening segment of the latest episode of WWE RAW led to a tag team match between the team of Rollins and Sami and the team of Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh. The fight ended with a disqualification finish as Priest and Balor got involved. It led to Rhodes and Uso coming out and all eight men brawling by the ringside till Adam Pearce entered to calm things down.

Moments later, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins were having a conversation backstage. The two were trying to settle their differences ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames, where they take on The Judgment Day in a WarGames. During this segment, Ivar unknowingly appeared in the background momentarily before an assistant got him out of the camera shot.

It was not a big mistake nor something that led to anything substantial. It made for a hilarious moment for all the fans who noticed the former Tag Team Champion walking into the frame, realizing his mistake and immediately stepping back.

You can watch Ivar mistakenly entering the frame below:

Ivar faced The Miz later on the show. The A-lister emerged victorious after the former NXT star was distracted by Bronson Reed. In a controversial finish to the match, the former WWE Champion rolled up his opponent with feet on the ropes to grab the win.

Drew McIntyre assisted The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

In the main event of the latest edition of RAW, Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso challenged Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. Rhea Ripley and the other four members who are part of the match at Survivor Series: WarGames were all banned from ringside by General Manager Adam Pearce in an attempt to avoid chaos.

But in a surprising turn of events, Drew McIntyre appeared and cost the challengers the title match. He hit a Claymore Kick on the former Bloodline member outside the squared circle while the referee was distracted, allowing Finn Balor to get an easy win.

Drew McIntyre had been teasing a heel turn for quite some time now. The creative team seemingly has decided to pull the trigger. It will be interesting to see if he joins the faction as a full-time member or if it is just his way of getting back at Jey Uso.

