Watch: Hulk Hogan's hilarious chair shots to WWE legend have not aged well

Watching WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan deliver chair shots to the legendary Big Show in the 90s will make your rib tickle and leave you high-spirited.

Hogan is undoubtedly one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. He carried the organization on his back and helped make professional wrestling a worldwide sensation.

Regarding delivering blows with outrageous props, WWE has certainly come a long way. Although the steel chair is still one of the oldest utilized weapon today, it is far more believable nowadays than it was at the time, once in the palms of the Hulkomaniac.

In a recently resurfaced video from the 1990s, The Hulkster is shown casually tapping his opponent, The Giant (Big Show), on the skull with the chair. The reaction to the chair shot was far too dramatic for the slight bump from Hulk Hogan.

Check out the video by 90s WWE below:

90s WWE @90sWWE Hulk Hogan with the most brutal chair shots you'll ever see Hulk Hogan with the most brutal chair shots you'll ever see 😭 https://t.co/J3XrYi5xM4

The WWE Hall of Famer may be one of the unparalleled greats, but not every facet of his performances was outstanding, and some were laughably bad.

Dutch Mantell turned down Hulk Hogan's idea for a WrestleMania comeback against Shane McMahon

The Hulkster recently chatted with Ariel Helwani about his interaction with Shane McMahon about having a match at the Grandest Stage of them All.

Although his back has still not 100 percent recovered, Hogan stated he would be interested in contemplating a prospective bout with Shane-O-Mac ahead of WrestleMania 2024.

The wrestling legend mocked Hulk Hogan's narrative this week on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, claiming no one wants to see that match. He stated that the Hall of Famer and McMahon were past their peak and would only endanger themselves if they entered the ring.

"More like sh*t. Who wants to see that? Nobody." Mantell continued, "You know, the sun sets on everybody. It did set on Hulk Hogan, and it damn sure set on Shane McMahon, even if he had a sunrise. The sun is still gonna set on him. But nobody wants to see it," Dutch Mantell said.

Check out the video below:

Few individuals could get away with a chair shot like that, but if anyone could, it would be The Hulkster. No one in the industry is flawless, and the Hall of Famer is an excellent reminder of that.

Do you want to see WWE Hall of Famer return to the ring? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Brock Lesnar and 10 WWE stasr who are FREE AGENTS

Poll : 0 votes