Watch: "I was sending Morse code" - Roman Reigns has hilarious explanation for tapping out at WWE Fastlane

Universal Champion Roman Reigns is undoubtedly the biggest heel on WWE's main roster. He has nearly been unstoppable ever since winning the Universal title last year at WWE Payback 2020, though he has had a lot of help from Paul Heyman and Jey Uso.

Last month at WWE Fastlane, Reigns defended his title against Daniel Bryan. During the closing moments of the match, Bryan made Reigns tap out to his submission move but the referee was knocked out and didn't see that. Roman Reigns retained his title in the end.

During his recent appearance on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show, Reigns denied tapping out at WWE Fastlane 2020 with a hilarious explanation that he was actually sending Morse code to Paul Heyman because his mouth was covered.

"I told Paul (Heyman), I'm over here hitting Morse code to Paul. He had my mouth covered. We're so like in tune with history and everything, I was Morse coding with him, telling him to fire up a jet. That wasn't a tap. And you're from the MMA,, they do (taps his shoulder) - that's a tap, like you can hear the tap. I was just telling Paul, that's all that was."

You can watch the clip of Reigns claiming he was sending Morse code to Heyman instead of tapping out here.

Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37

Following the above events from WWE Fastlane 2021, Edge snapped and destroyed both Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan. On the SmackDown after the pay-per-view, Bryan claimed that he made Reigns tap out and hence he should be the Universal Champion and main event WrestleMania.

Adam Pearce finally announced that Roman Reigns will now be defending his Universal Champion at WrestleMania 37 in a triple-threat match against Daniel Bryan and the 2021 men's Royal Rumble winner Edge. The match is set to be the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 37.

