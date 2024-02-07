[WATCH] Incredible slow-motion footage of 6'7" star's knockout punch at WWE show

WWE looked to build on a 6’7” superstar’s momentum this week. A knockout punch from the massive superstar to Ilja Dragunov stunned fans on NXT. The superstar who delivered the strike was none other than Dijak.

Dragunov arrived on Tuesday night and headed straight to the WWE NXT ring. He called out Carmelo Hayes just a couple of days after defeating Trick Williams to retain his NXT Championship.

The 6’7” Dijak answered his call instead, and demanded that The Mad Dragon put his title on the line against him. After getting a negative response from Dragunov, Hard Justice took him down with a shoot punch that surprised many in the WWE Universe.

The two men then got into a brawl that officials broke up. A fan took to Twitter to share a slow-mo video of Dijak’s punch to the NXT Champion that turned many heads.

Dijak’s wish was granted later in the show as he took on Ilja for the NXT Championship. Hard Justice was on top when Joe Gacy appeared from under the ring and blasted him with a boxing glove. It allowed Ilja to finish him off with the H-Bomb for the victory.

Carmelo Hayes built on the top story of WWE NXT this week

Carmelo Hayes showed up early on WWE NXT to explain his actions on Sunday. Hayes had taken down his longtime friend Trick Williams after two failed matches at NXT Vengeance Day. Melo blasted Trick’s knee with several chair shots to shelve him for some time.

Hayes refused to talk early in the night and returned later in the show. He spoke about how Trick Williams was supposed to be his hype man but took the spotlight away from him.

It was a decent promo that built on the most interesting story in the developmental brand. Trick Williams will likely get some time off before he returns to set up a big match between the two superstars possibly at Stand & Deliver.

