[WATCH] Jey Uso celebrates with a special family member after Royal Rumble 2025 goes off the air

Jey Uso shocked the world by winning the 2025 Royal Rumble. He was far from a favorite to win the entire thing and he shocked everybody by doing so anyway. After the show went off the air, he brought a very special family member into the ring.

The Yeet Master last eliminated John Cena in a stunning moment to win the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble. What lies next for him will be interesting to see. However, nobody saw it coming. Based on Jey's reaction at the end, it appears he didn't see it coming either.

Following the surreal Royal Rumble victory, "Main Event" Jey Uso brought his son into the ring. This was right as the cameras for the PLE stopped rolling.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Jackie Redmond interviewed Jey immediately after his Royal Rumble victory, and he was understandably overwhelmed with emotion. This was someone who had only won a singles title for the first time just a few months prior.

And this is also the guy who competed in Saturday Night's Main Event headliner against Gunther.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see which Champion he chooses. That said, he deserves to celebrate and enjoy the night.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback