WATCH: Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes share a funny moment after tag team championship win at WWE Fastlane

The duo of Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso seem to be getting along quite well. The remarkable chemistry between the RAW Superstars was on full display at Fastlane 2023.

Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes became the new Undisputed Tag Team Champions at the Fastlane Premium Live Event. They defeated The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

At the post-show press conference, Jey and Rhodes shared a hilarious moment. The American Nightmare was also seen saying 'yeet,' a term often used by The Usos and former Bloodline member Sami Zayn.

Check out Jey and Rhodes' hilarious moment from the Fastlane press conference:

Expand Tweet

Watch Rhodes saying 'yeet' in the video below:

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes spoke about Sami Zayn's popularity in the WWE Universe

At the Fastlane post-show press conference, Cody Rhodes commented on Sami Zayn's incredible run ahead of WrestleMania 39.

The American Nightmare mentioned that Zayn earned his popularity and connected well with the WWE Universe. He said:

"Last year, going into WrestleMania, there was this really strange discussion about 'Oh my gosh, Sami Zayn is so hot, what do we do?' What do we do? That's amazing. He's earned that. He has equity, he has grown, he has connected to the audience, he's connected with you. So, as someone who is trying to be the quarterback, as someone who is trying to be the lead dog, nothing could excite me more than others who also, well, he might be the quarterback. He might be the lead dog. We're talking Seth Rollins, Main Event Jey Uso, LA Knight, I welcome it all."

Expand Tweet

Zayn and his tag team partner, Kevin Owens, lost the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title to The Judgment Day at Payback 2023. The championship is currently held by Rhodes and Jey Uso, who could feud with the former champions at some point down the road.

What are your thoughts on Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes winning the tag team title? Sound off in the comments section below.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.