Watch: Jey Uso gets betrayed at WWE live event 

Jey Uso was the recipient of a not-so-shocking betrayal at a recent WWE live event. The Yeetman, however, soldiered on to win his match.

The Royal Rumble winner has been on a hot streak ahead of his World Heavyweight Championship match against Gunther at WrestleMania 41. He was in action on RAW, where he joined forces with his brother Jimmy Uso to defeat A-Town Down Under. The duo also managed to fend off a post-match attack from the Ring General.

While there are still a few weeks to go before Jey Uso vs Gunther, the challenger faced the latter's close friend Ludwig Kaiser in a singles match at the WWE Road to WrestleMania live event in Vienna. Kaiser teased a babyface turn as he did the Yeet catchphrase with Jey. The German star went on to shake the former Bloodline member's hand. However, he soon displayed his true colors as he hit Jey after the handshake.

Check out the clip of the incident below:

Jey Uso will compete in the biggest match of his life at WWE WrestleMania 41

Jey Uso has established himself as a singles star after being a tag team wrestler for over a decade. The Yeetman won the Royal Rumble earlier this year and will have a chance to win the first world title of his career at WrestleMania 41, where he will face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Jey has looked nervous heading into the match and has even failed to execute his moves a couple of times. The former tag team champion also stated on the RAW Recap that everything is on the line for him in his upcoming match against The Ring General.

"All I know is I'm just trying to stay above water as every day goes by, leading closer to WrestleMania. I ain't never had this kind of mindset, so, I'm dealing with that. But I really feel like enough with all the bright colors, enough with trying to entertain, I don't know. All I know is, at WrestleMania, I have to beat Gunther because if I don't beat Gunther, that's it for Jey Uso. So, everything's on the line right now," he said.

WWE has been criticized for the build-up of the match between Jey and Gunther. However, the OG Bloodline member remains a fan favorite, and many are hoping for him to cause an upset at WrestleMania 41.

