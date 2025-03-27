WWE veteran makes shocking claim about scheduled Gunther vs. Jey Uso match at WrestleMania

WWE Superstars Gunther and Jey Uso are set to collide for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. Ahead of The Show of Shows, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell made a seemingly controversial claim about the matchup.

The YEET Master emerged victorious in this year's Men's Royal Rumble Match after eliminating John Cena in the final moments. He then went on to challenge The Ring General for the World Heavyweight Title next month in Las Vegas. Uso has gone up against the 37-year-old on two episodes of RAW and once at Saturday Night's Main Event. In all three bouts, Gunther defeated the OG Bloodline member, demonstrating a dominant streak leading into their championship match.

On his Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the former WWE manager stated his dislike for the scheduled Gunther vs. Jey Uso match. The veteran provided no further explanation for his opinion.

"I tell you a match I don't like is Gunther and Jey Uso. [Why not?] I just don't like the match," said Mantell. [From 59:52 to 59:59]

Jey Uso on potential consequences if he loses to Gunther at WWE WrestleMania 41

During the March 24, 2025 episode of Monday Night RAW in Glasgow, Scotland, Main Event Jey slipped when he tried to hit a Spear on the reigning World Heavyweight Champion. The Samoan star has since opened up about the potential consequences if he fails to defeat Gunther.

Speaking on the RAW Recap podcast, Jey Uso disclosed he was struggling with the mounting pressure before WWE WrestleMania 41, and saw his match with The Ring General as a do-or-die situation.

"All I know is I'm just trying to stay above water as every day goes by, leading closer to WrestleMania. I ain't never had this kind of mindset, so, I'm dealing with that. But I really feel like enough with all the bright colors, enough with trying to entertain, I don't know. All I know is, at WrestleMania, I have to beat Gunther because if I don't beat Gunther, that's it for Jey Uso. So, everything's on the line right now," he said.

You can check out the entire episode of the podcast below:

Whether or not The YEET Master wins his first-ever World Championship in WWE by defeating his opponent next month remains to be seen.

