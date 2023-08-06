[WATCH] Jey Uso leads the audience in spectacular tribal dance ahead of match with Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam

WWE star Jey Uso may have lost his match against Roman Reigns, but he still has the support of the fans.

It was an electric atmosphere at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, as Jey and Roman made their way to the ring for Tribal Combat. The two stars fought tooth and nail and battered each other with steel chairs, tables, and kendo sticks.

However, Roman had the support of Solo Sikoa during the latter half of the encounter. The unexpected happened when Jimmy Uso showed up and betrayed his brother, allowing the Tribal Chief to pick up the win.

In a video that surfaced on social media, Uso is shown leading the crowd at ringside to dance with him to his theme song. The snippet makes for spectacular viewing as a large section of the WWE Universe sways with Jey before his main event matchup against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

You can watch the video below:

This concludes Jey Uso's trilogy of matches against his cousin. Their first two battles happened back in 2020 when they engaged at Clash of Champions and Hell in a Cell. Unfortunately, Jey emerged on the losing end during all these encounters.

Roman Reigns has been champion for 1070+ days

With this win at SummerSlam, Roman Reigns notched up yet another successful title defense on the big stage. Reigns has now been the champion for over 1070 days since he won the title at Payback in 2020.

Roman has etched his name in the history books with this run, and it seems like there is no one left in WWE to challenge the Tribal Chief.

It will be interesting to see what Jimmy has to say for himself and whether he explains the motivations behind turning on his twin brother.

