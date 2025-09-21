[WATCH] Jey Uso seemingly pays tribute to Jaida Parker at Wrestlepalooza 2025

Jey Uso was involved in a huge tag team match at Wrestlepalooza 2025, and unfortunately for him, things didn't go his way. However, he seemingly paid tribute to Jaida Parker at Wrestlepalooza 2025.The connection between Jey Uso and Jaida Parker is nothing more than pure speculation, so we will leave it at that. However, during one particular spot, Jey paid tribute to his uncle, the late great Umaga, by hitting a splash from his backside to the face of Bron Breakker. Following this, he hit an emote that resembled that of NXT superstar Jaida Parker.You can watch the full video below, and it's easy to see why it looks like he paid tribute to Jaida Parker, as this is exactly what she does during her matches.It should be noted that this is also known as the &quot;LeBron emote&quot;, as NBA icon LeBron James famously hits this. However, due to the WWE connection between Jey Uso and Jaida Parker, it's hard not to believe that this was a tribute to the NXT star.Jaida Parker has been one of the standouts of what many consider to be the best women's division in all of wrestling in NXT. She only made a splash in 2022, but she quickly went viral during one of her early entrances, and she is now an integral part of the NXT Women's division.It's unclear as to when she could be called up, although there doesn't seem to be a spot that desperately needs to be filled by her right now. As for &quot;Main Event&quot; Jey Uso, things didn't go so well for him at Wrestlepalooza as he was not only busted up, but he was also on the receiving end of a pinfall after going through a table.After the match, the referees, Jimmy Uso, and a doctor at ringside were checking on Jey as there appeared to be health concerns.