WATCH: Jey Uso sends everyone a message before WWE goes on Christmas break

Jey Uso sent the WWE Universe a special message during a recent live event in Rochester, Minnesota.

Monday Night RAW will air live tonight for the last time this year, as next week's episode will be a best-of show since it'll be on Christmas Day. Next Friday's episode of SmackDown was taped in advance, and it won't be live either. This is to allow the superstars to spend time with their families during the holiday.

A fan recently took to Twitter to share a clip of Jey Uso holding up a sign in the ring that read "Merry Yeetmas," a play on "Merry Christmas" during the WWE Live Holiday Tour event in Rochester, MN.

Jey Uso comments on CM Punk returning to WWE

After being gone for nearly a decade, The Straight Edge Superstar finally returned to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames, where he got a monstrous reaction. He signed with the RAW brand last week.

During a recent interview with Alex McCarthy of Daily Mail UK, Jey said he's happy to see CM Punk in WWE and stated that he's ready to work with him.

"So CM Punk is invited to my house, it's all love. Let's line it up. I'll do an angle with CM Punk - I'm ready. I'm glad he's back. Last time he was here I had paint on my face, I'm a different Jey Uso these days," he said.

The former Bloodline member added:

"Hell yeah, the Tribal Chief is ready to put anybody and everybody down, man. CM Punk might find out just like the rest did. It's different when you get in there with the Tribal Chief," Uso said.

CM Punk will be entering the 2024 Royal Rumble match, and if he wins, he could face Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 40.

