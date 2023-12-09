10-time WWE champion seemingly wants to lock horns with CM Punk

CM Punk's electrifying return to WWE after a decade-long absence has reignited the competitive fire in many superstars. It appears that a 10-time champion has now joined the ranks of those eager to challenge The Second Saint City to a potential showdown.

The name in question is Jey Uso - a four-time RAW Tag Team Champion and a six-time SmackDown Tag Team Champion. This week on the red brand, the 38-year-old star collided with Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship, in a match which saw the latter star emerge victorious.

Meanwhile, The Straight Edge Superstar cut a promo on RAW last week stating that he had made a few mistakes in the past and that he has changed, addressing that he was back home.

In an interview with Alex McCarthy of Daily Mail UK, Uso spoke about what he made of The Best in the World's WWE return and shared that he is ready to lock horns with the former world champion.

"So CM Punk is invited to my house, it's all love. Let's line it up. I'll do an angle with CM Punk - I'm ready. I'm glad he's back. Last time he was here I had paint on my face, I'm a different Jey Uso these days," he said.

Jey Uso spoke about potential CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns

During the same interview, Jey Uso gave his take on a possible blockbuster match between The Tribal Chief and Punk.

The former longest-reigning tag team champion mentioned that the 45-year-old star needs to get in the ring with The Bloodline version of Roman Reigns and find out what every other opponent did.

"Hell yeah, the Tribal Chief is ready to put anybody and everybody down, man. CM Punk might find out just like the rest did. It's different when you get in there with the Tribal Chief," Uso said.

The Straight Edge Superstar is set to make his first SmackDown appearance in almost a decade tonight. It remains to be seen if the WWE Universe witnesses an exchange between the 45-year-old star and Bloodline members on the show.

