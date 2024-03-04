Watch: Jimmy Uso gets kicked out of the ring by WWE official after unexpected moment 

Jimmy Uso was involved in an unexpectedly hilarious moment at a recent Live Event when he was thrown outside the ring by a WWE official.

Solo Sikoa was in action against LA Knight at the WWE Road to WrestleMania Live Event in Bakersfield. As the case is with most matches involving The Bloodline, the clash featured outside shenanigans coming into play. Jimmy Uso tried to interfere and cost The Megastar the match by helping Sikoa.

However, in an unexpected turn of events, Jimmy was confronted by the referee. Rather than simply asking Jimmy Uso to leave the ring, the official first showed his dancing moves, leaving the crowd in splits. This would allow LA Knight to capitalize and take down Solo Sikoa for the win.

Check out the clip below:

Expand Tweet

Unlike its TV programming, WWE's House Shows generally have a more fun and loose vibe, resulting in many such hilarious moments.

Jimmy Uso is gearing up for a marquee match against Jey Uso at WWE WrestleMania 40

One of the most captivating storylines in the company involves Jimmy Uso and his brother Jey. After more than a decade of teaming up and winning several titles, the duo split up during The Bloodline saga a few months back.

A match between Jimmy and Jey wasn't booked immediately, as the two were separated, with the former remaining on SmackDown while the latter was drafted to RAW.

Expand Tweet

However, after Jimmy cost Jey Uso a chance to win the Intercontinental Championship from Gunther on RAW a couple of weeks ago, their feud has been rekindled.

It looks like the brothers are set to have a showdown for the ages at WrestleMania 40 if their match gets confirmed in the coming weeks.

Are you excited for a match between Jey and Jimmy at WrestleMania 40? Who do you think should emerge victorious? Let us know in the comments section.

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!